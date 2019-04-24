|
ANNE MARIE LOMBARDO-BULLOCK
Age 80, of Hemet, California, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Anne Marie was born Friday, November 25, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Ralph Mezzo and the late Mary Pistilli Mezzo. Anne Marie is survived by her husband, Roy Bullock, and her daughters, Pamela Heide and Angela Eiman.
A Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 25 at St. Anthony Catholic Church located at 630 South Santa Fe Avenue San Jacinto, California 92583. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Huntington Beach, CA. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Miller-Jones Sun City Mortuary, 26770 Murrieta Road, Sun City, California 92585. A Celebration of Anne Marie's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Menifee Bible Church, 26815 Murrieta Road, Sun City, California 92585.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019