Ann (Hosmanek) Narloch Ann (Hosmanek) Narloch passed away on April 29, 2020 at home peacefully surrounded by family one week shy of her 98th birthday. She was born on May 7, 1922, and lived on a farm in an area known as Carrollville, Wisconsin. Ann was the proud daughter of Slovak immigrants who lived in this small factory town run by the U.S. Glue Company. Like many other first-generation Americans, she entered the first grade not knowing a word of English. Ann would acculturate herself through hard work, determination and a desire to live the American dream. She graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1941 and worked for the Bucyrus Erie Company during the War. In 1946, Ann married Andy Narloch, her husband for the next 73 years. They settled down in New Berlin, Wisconsin and had four children. The second phase of Ann's life started in 1965 when the family moved to Riverside, California. Andy retired early due to illness and Ann became the sole breadwinner. Ann worked full time and attended night school at Riverside City College. She earned her AA degree in Criminal Justice at the age of 50. Ann had always desired to have a job in law enforcement. She went on to work as a counselor for Riverside County Juvenile Hall and became a sworn deputy for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Her true vocation was working with troubled youth. Ann had an uncanny ability to relate to these children where others could not. She helped influence many young lives during her twenty year career. Ann will always be remembered for her sense of humor, strong spirit, work ethic and love of family. She is survived by her son, Jim and his wife, Linda of Le Grande, Oregon; her daughters Andrea and Joanne of Elk Grove, California; and her son Joe and his wife, Lisa of Walnut Creek, California; sister, Susan Zembrzuski; brother, John Hosmanek; grandchildren Allison (Michael), Nicholas, Andrew, Marilyn, Kathleen and Nicolas; great grandchildren, Phoebe, Mallory and Monroe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy (who passed at 100 last year); brother, Joe Hosmanek; and parents, Joe and Susanna Hosmanek. A private service will be held following the pandemic at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Walnut Creek, California. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wisconsin Slovak Historical Society.





