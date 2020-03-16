|
ANN NOLAN Ann Nolan passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 7, 2020. Ann was born on March 18, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York. Ann's father and birth mother are John and Catherin Campagna of Messina, Italy, and her step-mother is Louisa Campagna. Ann was raised in Brooklyn as part of a proud Italian family. After graduating high school, Ann worked as a receptionist on Wall Street. She met her husband, Larry, at Rockaway Beach, N.Y. on July 4, 1966. They fell in love and were married in Brooklyn. Ann cherished Larry for his sense of humor, and she loved dancing with him. Together with her husband and three daughters, Ann formed many memories and had a great time traveling across the country twice. In 1982, Ann moved to Beaumont, California, where she became a grandma several years later. She loved playing with her grandchildren while teaching them to be caring, honest and loving grown adults. Ann was a member of the Catholic Church and led a small church community group in her home for over a decade. Ann was also a Eucharistic minister and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Together with her husband Larry she participated in Worldwide Marriage Encounter. Ann loved celebrating the holidays and going to church together with her family. Ann was predeceased by her father John, mother Catherin, step mother Louisa, her brother Joseph, her sister Margie, her brother Charlie, and her brother Frankie. She is survived by her husband Larry, her three daughters, Deborah Civil, Susanne Nolan and Kathleen Luther, her two sons-in-law Steve Civil and David Luther, her ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Ann on Thursday, March 19 at 11 A.M., at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, Beaumont, with Fr. Steve Porter presiding. Arrangements were entrusted to Weaver Mortuary, Beaumont, CA 951-845-1141 To leave condolences or sign the online Guest book, please visit www.weaver-mortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 16, 2020