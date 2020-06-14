Ann Roberts

December 19, 1927 - October 20, 2019 Ann Cannon Roberts, of Riverside, CA, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Sunrise Canyon Crest. Jesus welcomed her to Heaven and she was reunited with her son, Kevin Christopher Roberts. She is survived by her husband Fred, her sister Marjorie Cannon Williams, son Rick Roberts (Elizabeth Kennedy) of El Segundo, daughters Susan Roberts of Loma Linda, Kim Roberts (Joe Ewing) of Seattle, WA and Lisa Schmid (Dave) of Minnetonka, MN, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, soon to be 7. Services were held last November. See complete obituary at bit.ly/2XTwZLK.





