Ann Roberts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 19, 1927 - October 20, 2019 Ann Cannon Roberts, of Riverside, CA, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Sunrise Canyon Crest. Jesus welcomed her to Heaven and she was reunited with her son, Kevin Christopher Roberts. She is survived by her husband Fred, her sister Marjorie Cannon Williams, son Rick Roberts (Elizabeth Kennedy) of El Segundo, daughters Susan Roberts of Loma Linda, Kim Roberts (Joe Ewing) of Seattle, WA and Lisa Schmid (Dave) of Minnetonka, MN, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, soon to be 7. Services were held last November. See complete obituary at bit.ly/2XTwZLK.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved