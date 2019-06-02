Home

Ann Sherman


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Sherman Obituary
February 21, 1935 - May 19, 2019 Ann Merry Sherman was released from her pain and confusion on May 19, 2019. Born February 21, 1935 to Ben and Willie Mae Merry in Canadian, TX, the family moved a few times for Ben's work before settling in California. Ann graduated high school in San Mateo, CA, later graduating from San Jose State College. She was a dedicated English teacher for LAUSD at Berendo Junior High and Belmont High, retiring after 25 years. She retired to Murrieta, CA, where she happily spent the past 24 years. Ann was predeceased by her parents, Ben and Willie Mae; her sons, Rodger Harp and Ryan Harp; her step-son, Scott Sherman; and the love of her life, Claude Sherman. She leaves behind to mourn her passing her sister, Karen Jachens (Bob); her daughter, Roxa Higgins; three step-daughters, Sheila, Linda and Pam; her niece, Kris Merry and nephew, Gregg Jachens and their families; seven grandchildren, Patricia Herrera, David (DJ) Higgins, Sara Wiger, Amy Reed, Chelsey Harp, Benjamin Harp, and Jacob Harp; eight great-grandchildren; and many friends near and dear to her heart. To those who called her "mom" or "Gramma" she was wonderful and courageous. "Mrs. Sherman" was loved by students and colleagues alike. If you called her "Annie" she was a true friend who never had a bad word to say about anyone. She was generous to a fault, always giving. She will truly be missed. Murrieta Valley Funeral Home 24651 Washington Ave Murrieta, CA 92562 Saturday, June 15, 1 pm WL00201850-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 2, 2019
