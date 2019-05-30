|
March 7, 1947 - May 16, 2019 Ann Therese Miller, age 72, peacefully passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on May 16, 2019. She was born into a military family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin March 7, 1947. The family lived in Wisconsin, Virginia, Japan and later moved to California where she lived the last 60 years. She graduated from Corona High School in 1965. She married James E. Miller in 1967 at 20 years young. They had two children David G. Miller and Deanna M. LeForbes both of Riverside, CA. She devoted her life to her beloved family. She was the epitome of a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend; a kind, virtuous, and loving woman. She was preceded in death by her parents Gerald G. Cooper and Ruth Ann Lambert, and her sisters, Kathy Cooper, Mary Rousseau, Kelly Ingels, and Patricia Cooper. She is survived by her loving children, David Miller and Deanna LeForbes; son-in-law, Melvin LeForbes Sr.; grandchildren, Shanee' Dotson, Cjondra LeForbes, Samantha Proffer-Miller, Brittani LeForbes, Brianna LeForbes, sisters, Jane Weddle, Geri Cooper, Cindy Cooper, Nancy Koepp, and Vicki Anderson-Pierce. Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 9935 Mission Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92509. The rosary will be given with mass immediately follow at 1:00 PM WL00200930-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 30, 2019