ANNABELLE HUNDLEY Annabelle Hundley was born in Allegheny County, PA on January 23, 1918 and entered into eternal life on November 2, 2019 at her home in Norco, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband James Hundley. Annabelle is survived by her 5 sons, James, Robert, Donald, Charles and Joseph and their wives, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grand- children and 8 great-great grandchildren. Annabelle was an LVN working many years at Corona Medical Group and Corona Gables. She also spent time volunteering to do blood pressure checks at the Norco Senior Citizens Center and activities in her church. She enjoyed horse racing, bingo & Bunco, Angels baseball and crocheting, winning many ribbons for her lovely afghans at the Norco Valley Fair. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 13 at 1 p.m. at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary, 11500 Arlington Avenue, Riverside, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 12, 2019
