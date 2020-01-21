|
September 22, 1936 - January 19, 2020 Anne Townsend Thomas, 83, of Riverside, CA, died following a brief illness and a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. A native of Norfolk, Virginia, she was the daughter of George Bryson Thomas and Emma Catherine McPherson. Anne grew up enthralled by the Chesapeake seaside, with a passion for the outdoors she extended to the California deserts and mountains. Following graduations from Granby High School (1954) and Duke University (1958, Phi Beta Kappa) she married Richard Hall and started a family. His missionary work took them to the Philippines, where she completed a Masters in East Asian Studies, and later to Corona where she served on the Planning Commission. Her work with the League of Women Voters on a superfund dump site reinforced her interest in environmental protection, and following a divorce, Anne earned a law degree at UCLA (1978). She then settled in Riverside and focused her career in public agency and water law as a partner at Best, Best and Krieger. On a tour of the Sierra Owens Valley, she met Ron McCoy who became her husband of over 30 years. Together they enjoyed skiing and scuba diving, international travel and especially horseback riding, often with the San Bernardino Horseman's Association. In addition to her husband Ron McCoy, she is survived by her brother George Thomas of Charlottesville, children Alison Hall, Jonathan Hall and David Hall, grandchildren Alexandra, Katherine, Audrey, Lydia and Zachary, and an extended blended family. A memorial is planned for a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to The Trust for Public Land.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020