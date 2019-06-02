ANNIE HALVORSON

Annie Halvorson entered heaven Friday morning, May 24, 2019. Annie was born Anabelle Tanner, June 7, 1941 in Mattoon, IL, but raised in North Hollywood, CA. She attended Southern California College, which is now Vanguard University in Costa Mesa. Since marrying Ron Halvorson in 1961, they have been partners in ministry. Ron and Annie came to Riverside to pastor Riverside Bethel Assembly of God on Madison Street in 1971. In 1980 the church moved to the Van Buren location then became Bethel Christian Center where Annie served as Associate Pastor. Annie received an honorary doctorate degree in sacred music based on her extensive lifelong work. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Reverend Dr. Ronald B. Halvorson; daughters Ronda and husband Mike Crites, who now serve as Pastors at Bethel; Kristi and husband Jeff Maas; four grandchildren, Wendy and Angela Crites; Jarrod and Ethan Maas. A Celebration of Life service will be held on what would have been her 78th birthday, Friday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Bethel Christian Center. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Annie Halvorson Memorial Fund at Bethel Christian Center. Burial will be private. Mortuary services have been provided by Arlington Mortuary, Bill and Noni Hansen. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648

www.arlingtonmortuary.com Published in Press-Enterprise from June 2 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary