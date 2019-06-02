The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Halvorson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Halvorson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Annie Halvorson Obituary
ANNIE HALVORSON
 Annie Halvorson entered heaven Friday morning, May 24, 2019. Annie was born Anabelle Tanner, June 7, 1941 in Mattoon, IL, but raised in North Hollywood, CA. She attended Southern California College, which is now Vanguard University in Costa Mesa. Since marrying Ron Halvorson in 1961, they have been partners in ministry. Ron and Annie came to Riverside to pastor Riverside Bethel Assembly of God on Madison Street in 1971. In 1980 the church moved to the Van Buren location then became Bethel Christian Center where Annie served as Associate Pastor. Annie received an honorary doctorate degree in sacred music based on her extensive lifelong work. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Reverend Dr. Ronald B. Halvorson; daughters Ronda and husband Mike Crites, who now serve as Pastors at Bethel; Kristi and husband Jeff Maas; four grandchildren, Wendy and Angela Crites; Jarrod and Ethan Maas. A Celebration of Life service will be held on what would have been her 78th birthday, Friday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Bethel Christian Center. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Annie Halvorson Memorial Fund at Bethel Christian Center. Burial will be private. Mortuary services have been provided by Arlington Mortuary, Bill and Noni Hansen. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648
www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise from June 2 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arlington Mortuary
Download Now