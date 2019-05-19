The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Annie Schaefer
Annie Patricia Schaefer Obituary
Arklow-County Wicklow, Ireland - Age 91, died peacefully at home on May 8, 2019 surrounded by loving family. She was born in Arklow, County Wicklow, Ireland, pursued her Nursing diploma in England then answered the call recruiting nurses to the United States in 1957. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 50 years, Jack Schaefer. Together they raised a family and settled in Riverside, California. Mrs Schaefer was a registered nurse until her retirement in 1984. She was an active member of St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church for more than 50 years. Mrs Schaefer was a member of St. Jude's Wire Benders, Riverside's Nightingale Nurse Club, enjoyed gardening and loved a game of Scrabble with family. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Schaefer Smith, husband Dwight, of North Carolina; sons Patrick Schaefer of Victorville, and Daniel Schaefer, wife Susan, of San Bernardino; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, Riverside, California on Tuesday, May 21 at 10am, preceded by recitation of the Rosary. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to St Vincent De Paul. WL00199380-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 19, 2019
