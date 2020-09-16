May 24,1934 - September 5, 2020 Annie Ruth Henry-Jones was born in Gilmer, Texas to the late Willie Lee Bonner and Berneice Canyon Bonner and survived by four of her nine siblings. Annie is also survived by her five children: Debra Henry-Smith, Texas Carolyn Henry-Heggins, Texas Theodus Henry Jr., Texas Felicia Henry-Isaac, California Stephen Henry, California She is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Annie was a long-time resident of Perris, California from the 1960s - 1980s, where she raised her five children and furthered her education, becoming a dietician. She became a dietary supervisor for various healthcare facilities. Through hard work and God's grace, Annie was able to purchase a home through the HUD program. Using her experience as a first-time homeowner, she went on to help many families in her community to achieve home ownership. It is impossible to list all the lives Annie has touched; she will be missed greatly but will live on in all of our hearts! She was our mother and father. She did it all and endured all. She is and will be the Grand Lady. Annie, known by her friends as Ann, was a faithful member of the Church of Christ, where many of her surviving family still attend. She found much comfort in the songs, especially "How Great Thou Art" as well as "Hold To God's Unchanging Hand." God's love and grace hold her still.





