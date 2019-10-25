|
Februrary 10, 1957 - October 15, 2019 Antonio "Tony" Pe¤a passed away on October 15, 2019 at the age of 62. Born in A£tla, Jalisco to Eloisa Moran Villegas & Pedro Pe¤a born the oldest to 6 siblings. He came to Riverside, California at the age of 15 years old, where he later met and married Mary Elaine Jimenez and started their family and later became a U.S. citizen. Tony worked at the Riverside Cold Storage for 5 years and later left to start his own trucking company naming his first truck and being known as "Pokey" in the trucking industry. He found himself driving for 41 years and passed doing what he loved the most. Tony lived and loved his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed his fruit trees and relaxing in his hammock. He is survived by his wife, Mary Elaine Pe¤a and their four children, Deanna Garcia, Denise Tinajero, Antonio "Tony" Jr., Laura Pe¤a, 11 grandchildren and godchildren all of Riverside. We will be saying our final goodbye on Thursday, October 24, 2019 there will be a viewing and rosary at St. Francis de Sales Church at 4268 Lime Street, Riverside from 5-8pm. There will be a Catholic mass and burial on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 8:30 AM at St. Francis de Sales Church followed by his burial at Olivewood Cemetery located at 3300 Central Ave, Riverside. Mark B. Shaw Funeral Home 800-303-3610
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019