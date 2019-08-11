Home

Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Montecito Memorial Park
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA
1927 - 2019
Aritina Cotruta Obituary
October 23rd 1927 - July 26th 2019 Our beloved mother Aritina Cotruta, born in Romania in October 23 1927, passed away on July 26th, 2019 in Sonora, Ca. She was a resident of Loma Linda area for 40 years, since she emigrated with her late husband Tudor, from then Communist Romania. She enjoyed all her life her dressmaking business, her creative and talented, skilled, magic hands with the thread and needle. Few people knew her as an award winning clothing designer. She is survived by three daughters, two sons in law, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She attended the Romanian SDA Church in Loma Linda. Rest in peace our loving, beautiful mother. Until we meet again! Memorial services will be on Friday, August 16th, at 10 am At the Montecito memorial park 3520 E Washington St, Colton, CA 92324 WL00208180-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019
