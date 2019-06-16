|
ARKADI MULAK-YATZKIVSKY
Born May 9, 1930, Kyiv, Ukraine. Died 23 May 2019, in Riverside County, California, USA.
His parents were active Ukrainian Patriots; mother was from Lviv and father's roots were in Ivano-Frankivs'k, Western Ukraine. In 1938 his father was arrested and sent to GULAG for 25 years. He was released by AMNESTY after WW II in the late 1940s. In 1939 his mother, sister Lida, and brother Yurko were able to move to his mother's parents in Lviv, Western Ukraine. His older brother, Lubomyr remained in Kyiv, where he was a 13-year old student at a Military Aviation School. At the beginning of German-Soviet War (22 June 1941), Lubomyr was evacuated East--Beyond the Urals, where he continued his schooling; the 4-year old brother Yurko, then in Children's Camp, was evacuated East, to Rostov City in Russia where he was adopted by a KGB Colonel.
Arkadi started schooling in Kyiv; continued in Lviv under the Soviets, and then under German occupation finished 3rd Year of Ukrainian Gymnasium. At the end of WWII, he was in Western Europe, in a Camp for Displaced Persons, in the City of Landshut, Bavaria. In the Camp's Ukrainian Gymnasium he completed his HS-level education.
In 1947 "US Committee to Save European War Orphans" brought Arkadi to New Haven, Conn, into an orphanage. There he continued U.S. HS education and earned U.S. HS diploma. In 1955, Arkadi earned BS degree at UCLA, in Los Angeles, CA. He continued at UCLA Law School and completed 2 years. At the start of the final year, he decided he did not want to be a lawyer; instead, he decided to become a Chiropractor. For 2 years, he studied the necessary pre-med subjects – but did not complete the required 3 more years of study. Arkadi decided to work for Aviation Companies, eventually at Lockheed-Boeing Aviation Co. as Vice President responsible for Effective Use of Sub-Contractor Companies (over 240). He retired in 1992.
During 1948-1951 he served in the U.S. Army; completed Russia Language Course at the Army Language School, Monterey, CA; deployed to the Far East, he served as Staff Sergeant, at the Hqs, U.S. Army in Tokyo, Japan. When released from the U.S. Army, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve and eventually was commissioned 2nd Lt., performed in an outstanding manner and Retired as Colonel.
Los Angeles, CA was his home. He was very active in the affairs of the Ukrainian Community in LA; was the co-founder of "Organization to Help Ukraine." Organized a program to collect, repair and deliver wheelchairs to invalids in Ukraine. Arkadi was very generous with financial assistance to Ukrainian academic, cultural and patriotic programs in the U.S., Canada, and Ukraine; he established and funded programs to increase qualifications of young Ukrainian medics and scientists; established and funded a program to collect needed english language books for Ukraine. Arkadi was especially happy to live to see The Constitution of Independent United Ukraine. He generously supported his family in Ukraine, especially in Lviv.
Arkadi Mulak-Yatzkivsky was a loyal patriot of Ukraine and of the United States of America; he lived up to the expectations of his parents. May he rest in peace.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 16, 2019