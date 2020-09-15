1/1
Armando "Mundy" Anzures
Armando "Mundy" Anzures was born May 3, 1933 in New Mexico. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, peacefully in his home, in Sun City, CA surrounded by his loving family. Armando is survived by his loving wife, Ferminia Anzures, sons Armando Anzures, Jr. (Rose), Patrick Anzures and Roland Anzures, Daughters, Bernadette "Sandy" Macias, Theresa "Chica" Anzures-Apodaca (Larry), Kathy Anzures, fourteen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 15, 2020.
