January 14, 1948 - December 28, 2019 Armando Gonz lez Cab n, 71, of Riverside, CA and Puerto Rico, died on December 28, 2019. Armando passed away peacefully, with his daughter and son by his side. The cause of death was post-surgical complications related to his gastric cancer. Armando was born on January 14, 1948 in Puerto Rico into a loving family, and was the youngest of 8 children. He received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Puerto Rico, and his Ph.D. in Economics from Cornell University. In 1980, he moved to Riverside, CA and began a long career with the USDA Forest Fire Service, during which he published numerous scientific papers. Before serving the Forest Service, he was an Assistant Professor at the University of Puerto Rico. Internationally, Armando served as consultant to the US AID sponsored missions to South America, Europe and Africa. Ever the academic, he was also a visiting professor at UCR and at the International University of Andalucia, Spain. Armando's legacy will be that of a dedicated public servant. He was a proud PTA member and President at Emerson, University Heights and North High. In 1996 he was honored as the RUSD Volunteer of the Year. In 2011, Armando was awarded the prestigious President's Call to Service Award for his extensive volunteer contributions to the Nati Fuentes Centro de Ni¤os. During his tenure as Board Chairman, he directed the expansion of the Centro de Ni¤os and nearly tripled the number of children served from 45 to 120. He also helped launch a holiday food and toy drive that remains in place to this day. Armando is survived by his beloved daughter, Nicole (Ryan), his beloved son, Omar (Laurel). He is also survived by his three young granddaughters, who were the light of his life, and who brought him much joy and comfort during the last year of his life. He also leaves behind three brothers and three sisters. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Armando was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, teacher, advocate, mentor, author, poet and friend to many. His family will honor his life and accomplishments with a funeral mass at 10 am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Riverside, CA. All are welcome. Gifts made in memory of Armando Gonz lez Cab n can be sent to the Nati Fuentes Centro de Ninos at 2010 Martin Luther King Blvd., Riverside, CA 92507, or to the Hispanics In Philanthropy Puerto Rico Support Fund at https://hipgive.org/project/support-puerto-rico/. For additional information please contact Nicole at 602-316-1343.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 14, 2020