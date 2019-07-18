|
|
Palm Springs ARNOLD MAZON SR.
Age 86, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Desert Reginal Medical Center in Palm Springs, CA.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel Mazon of 33 yrs of marriage; his sons, Richard, Roy (Rosemary), Arnold, David and Kenney (Dina) and daughter Zelda. Also 14 grandchildren and 13 great grand- children.
After serving in the Korean War (1950 - 1953), Mr Mazon ventured out in multiple businesses and prided himself in the landscape and design business. Later in life he found a new passion in real estate investing.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30pm. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 18, 2019