ARTHUR EDWARD BEDERIO



Age 81, passed away at his home in Banning, California, surrounded by his loving wife and family, on July 18, 2019. He was born in Tacloban, Leyte, Philippines on November 14, 1937.

Arthur served in the United States Air Force as an Aircraft Jet Engine Mechanic and was honorably discharged in order to attend school under the GI Bill. Arthur received an associate's degree from Los Angeles City College, a bachelor's degree from California State University, Los Angeles, and a Master of Divinity degree from Talbot Theological Seminary at Biola College in La Mirada, California.

Arthur served as the senior pastor of Wasco Mennonite Brethren Church in Wasco, California, and then enrolled in California State University, Northridge, to receive a teaching credential. He taught science and chorus at Mountain View Junior High, math/science at San Andreas Continuation High School, and third grade at Palm Elementary School in Beaumont Unified School District, Beaumont, California, retiring from teaching in 2003. Arthur then served as a volunteer docent at The Edward-Dean Museum in Cherry Valley, California for several years.

Arthur was a faithful and devoted follower of Christ. As a long-time member of Valley Baptist Fellowship in Yucaipa, California, he taught an adult Sunday School class, served as a deacon, was a leader in the AWANA children's ministry, sang with the choir as well as the worship team, and played music for special performances.

His many hobbies included reading, drawing, playing the saxophone and clarinet, watching classic movies, completing crossword puzzles, collecting memorabilia, and traveling with his family.

Arthur is survived by his beloved wife, Martha; daughters Marie Pilgrim and Ann Abel; sons-in-law Jonathan Pilgrim and Kurt Abel; grandsons Luke Abel and Zac Abel; sisters Joy Host, Louise Faith, Judith Bederio, Elizabeth Keolian; brother John Bederio, and other extended family.

Viewing will be July 25, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont, California. Funeral service will be held on July 26, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Valley Baptist Fellowship in Yucaipa, California. Inurnment will be private. Published in Press-Enterprise on July 24, 2019