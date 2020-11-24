1/1
Arthur Henry Bassett
Sept. 8, 1921 - Nov. 23, 2018 In remembrance of Arthur Bassett who left this earth two years ago at the age of 97. He is loved and missed by his wife, Rae of almost 78 years of marriage and their 6 children. Arthur was born in Bridgeport, CT. The family relocated to Los Angeles, CA in 1924. He attended Manuel Arts High School where he met Rae in his senior year. They were married Dec. 31, 1940. In Jan. 1943 Arthur entered into the U.S. Army and served with the 146th Engineer Combat Battalion, which was part of the invasion of Normandy. After WW2 Arthur and Rae started their family and Arthur began his 30 year career in the U.S. Postal Service. Retiring in 1979. In 1992 they moved to Hemet, CA and enjoyed many years of retirement. Arthur said he had a wonderful life and wonderful children.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2020.
