ARTHUR SULLIVAN


1927 - 2019
ARTHUR SULLIVAN Arthur was born at Fort Banks Station in Winthrop, MA on August 4, 1927. He passed away September 17, 2019 in Riverside, CA. His thirty years of military service covered World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam serving in the Army and USAF retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. Arthur leaves his son Thomas of San Diego, CA; his daughters Nancy Sullivan-Jacobs and son-in-law Steven Jacobs, MD. of Estes Park, CO; Leslie Seley and son-in-law James Seley of Wenatchee, WA; three granddaughters Carly Jacobs and husband James Gilbert of Lakewood, CO; Kelsey Jacobs Grayson and husband William Grayson of Edgewater, CO; and Kelly Danko with husband Jon of Riverside, CA. Private Services will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 14, 2019
