ARTIE RAKESTRAW Artie was born on November 18, 1952 and went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2019 at the age of 66. He will be joining his loving parents James and Maria and his sister Lisa. Artie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Artie owned his own business for over 30 years. In his free time he enjoyed water skiing, playing in a Christian softball league, playing with his granddaughter, and traveling with family and friends. Artie was always there to help his family and friends with various home improvement projects. He always had the right tool, and boundless calm that rendered his assistance invaluable. He was a quiet man with a deceptively dry sense of humor. While we will miss his presence in our lives, rather than grieve, remember all the good times that we shared and celebrate his life. Artie is survived by his wife of 40 years Kay, daughter Michelle (Tristan) Collopy, granddaughter Evalyn, son Jeremy, brothers James (Tamra) Rakestraw, and Gary (Sue) Rakestraw, and extended family. Visitation begins at 12:00 p.m. at Miller Jones Mortuary in Menifee on 9/6. Memorial services for Artie will be held at Miller Jones Mortuary in Menifee on 9/7 at 9:30 a.m. after which Artie will be laid to rest at the Olivewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Artie's name.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019