Athena Ann Reynolds was born in Ft Worth, TX on 08-24-1931 and left this world on 05-02-2020. She was a homemaker and was married 58 years 8 months to her loving husband David Reynolds. Together they raised 5 children and 2 grandchildren, Richard Reynolds (deceased), Athena Scott, Anita Moya, Malika Jose, Yvonne Stanley, Lisa Brinkman, David Raper. She has 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. A private service will be held to be determined at a later date. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and many others who called her Nana or Grandma no matter family or friend!





