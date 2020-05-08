Athena Ann Reynolds
1931 - 2020
Athena Ann Reynolds was born in Ft Worth, TX on 08-24-1931 and left this world on 05-02-2020. She was a homemaker and was married 58 years 8 months to her loving husband David Reynolds. Together they raised 5 children and 2 grandchildren, Richard Reynolds (deceased), Athena Scott, Anita Moya, Malika Jose, Yvonne Stanley, Lisa Brinkman, David Raper. She has 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. A private service will be held to be determined at a later date. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and many others who called her Nana or Grandma no matter family or friend!


Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Ann will be missed my so many family and friends. I always looked forward to seeing her, she was so welcoming and loving. She was so kind, sweet and always had a smile. Rest in peace sweet lady. Love you always.
Judy Schur
Family
May 8, 2020
She was a sweetheart! She welcomed me in her home as a teenager and offered me snacks. She is definitely an angel looking over her loved ones now, as she did in life. God bless and comfort her family in their time of sorrow.
Jamie
Friend
May 8, 2020
She was such a sweet lady. Spent several 4th of Julys with her. So many people loved her. She surely will be missed by everyone!
Becky Shaw
Friend
May 8, 2020
Love you and Uncle Carl. Will always think of her when I cook shake and bake pork chops.
Jodi Reynolds
Family
