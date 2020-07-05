1/1
Audrey J. Gainey passed peacefully June 28, 2020. Audrey was born on the family farm on November 21, 1939 in Osseo, Wisconsin. Audrey's family later moved to California where she was raised and lived out the rest of her life. Audrey married John Bryan and had three children together, later in 1979 Audrey married Larry Gainey who had two children of his own. Audrey and Larry enjoyed their retired life together in the Hemet West Park playing cards, shuffleboard, club house activities, and their many friends within the Park. Audrey also enjoyed her little dog and best buddy Rusty who was always by her side. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Caroline Stillman her (3) brothers, and (1) sister, her eldest son Bobby, and her husband Larry. Audrey is survived by her daughter Kathy (John), son Ken (Pam), step-children Danny (Julie), Rhonda, (9) grandchildren, and (15) great grandchildren. Audrey will be laid to rest with Larry at the Riverside National Cemetery. No service will be held due to the current Covid 19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charity (WWW.dav.org)


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 5, 2020.
