September 29, 1936 - August 1, 2019 Audrey Mae Simmons, age 82, passed away at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, CA on August 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. A long-time resident of both Barstow, CA and later, Murrieta, CA, Audrey spent 20 years being a full-time mother and U.S. Marine Corps military wife and the next 29 years managing hotels located in Barstow, Fullerton, Riverside, Lompoc, and Temecula. Audrey is survived by her daughter, Teri Simmons; three of her four sons, Tom Simmons, Toby Simmons (and his wife, Rosemary), and Ted Simmons; her grandchildren, David Nakamura, Amber Simmons, Aimee Montalvo (and her husband, Jonathan), Amanda Simmons, and Aaron Simmons; and her sister, Gail Neubig (and her husband, Carl). Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde (Max) Maxwell Simmons; her son, Tim Simmons; her long-time love, Peter Willis; her parents, Wilton and Maude LeJeune; her brothers, Wilton (Billy) LeJeune Jr., Eugene (Gene) LeJeune, and Donald (Donnie) LeJeune; and her beloved friend and companion, Bill Fischer. A Celebration of Life Service is planned for Audrey on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Cornerstone Community Church (in the small chapel) located at 34570 Monte Vista Drive, Wildomar, CA 92595. Following the service, there will be a reception where lunch will be provided. It was Audrey's wish for her cremated remains to be placed with her late husband's remains. A graveside service is planned for Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12 Noon at Mountain View Memorial Park located at 37067 Irwin Rd, Barstow, CA 92311.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 22, 2019