|
|
AURORA T. CAMPBELL Aurora T. Campbell was born in Encinal, Texas on August 16, 1924 and passed away in Redlands, California on October 13, 2019. She is survived by her 6 children John, Ramon, Aurora, Tom, Betty, Fred and Lee (passed); 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Aurora enjoyed gardening, crocheting, traveling, and listening and dancing to music. She loved the Lord and valued her family. Aurora was a true people-person. She loved socializing whether traveling, working or at the Rehab Center where she spent the last few years. Her friendly ways and strong-willed spirit will be remembered. A celebration of her life will be held at Evans Brown Sun City Chapel on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow from 11:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114 www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019