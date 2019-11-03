The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Evans-Brown Mortuary Chapel
27010 Encanto Drive
Sun City, CA 92585
(951) 679-1114
Aurora T. Campbell Obituary
AURORA T. CAMPBELL Aurora T. Campbell was born in Encinal, Texas on August 16, 1924 and passed away in Redlands, California on October 13, 2019. She is survived by her 6 children John, Ramon, Aurora, Tom, Betty, Fred and Lee (passed); 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Aurora enjoyed gardening, crocheting, traveling, and listening and dancing to music. She loved the Lord and valued her family. Aurora was a true people-person. She loved socializing whether traveling, working or at the Rehab Center where she spent the last few years. Her friendly ways and strong-willed spirit will be remembered. A celebration of her life will be held at Evans Brown Sun City Chapel on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow from 11:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114 www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019
