AVA MARGARET MINARD KEENE
 Ava Margaret Minard Keene entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She is survived by her children Larry, Terry, Debbie and daughter-in-law Gloria. She was preceded in death by her son Gary. Ava enjoyed the Dodgers, cruising, lunching with her Sunday school ladies and doting on her seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Ava will be missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11am at West Grand Baptist Church, 709 W. Grand Blvd., Corona, CA 92882. Donations to The or Samaritans Purse in lieu of flowers suggested.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 19, 2019
