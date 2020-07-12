Avis Henderson

11/16/1922 - 06/19/2020 Avis Blue Henderson, age 97, of Corona, CA, passed peacefully at her home June 19, 2020. Avis was born November 16, 1922 in Kansas City, MO. Avis graduated North Kansas City High School and Spaulding Business College. In high school Avis preformed in the band where she played the clarinet and advanced to "first chair". Later she worked as a fashion model for some of Kansas City's finest retailers, including "Harzfeld's" and "Emery, Bird, Thayer". Avis enlisted in the Navy (WAVES) during WWII. After the war, she continued to work for the Department of Defense as an Executive Secretary for over 30 years. In 1945 Avis married her husband of 54 years, Bill Henderson. Avis and Bill lived in various parts of the country due to Bill's military career. In the mid 1950's Bill and Avis moved to Tustin, CA when Bill became permanently stationed at MCAS-Santa Ana. They resided in Tustin and Irvine until his retirement from the Marine Corps. In 1975, Avis and Bill moved to Corona where they continued to live until their passings. Upon her retirement from Civil Service, Avis served as a volunteer docent for more than 25 years at the Heritage House and Riverside Metropolitan Museum. In addition to her career and community volunteerism, Avis enjoyed her hobbies which included painting, music, miniature and antique collecting, attending concerts and musical theater events. She loved going to museums, reading, and playing bridge. Avis also loved to cook and entertain with family and friends, especially during the holidays. Avis was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Henderson (MGySgt - USMC Ret); daughter, Jennifer Logan; parents, William and Blanche Blue; sister, Shirley Reynolds; and granddaughter, Melissa Thorn. Avis is survived by daughter, Leslie (Art) of Riverside; sons, William "Woody" (Carol) of San Clemente, and John of Corona; 7 grandchildren, Angela, Roscoe, Kelly, Amy, Andrew, Maggie, and Michelle; and 16 great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held on July 17, 2020 at Akes Family Funeral Home, Riverside with graveside services immediately following at Riverside National Cemetery. Akes Family Funeral Home 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071 https://www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com/