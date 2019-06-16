|
|
AVIS MARIE MARTIN
Avis Marie Martin, born and raised in Riverside, CA, passed away in May 2019 after a lengthy battle with dementia. She was 87.
A happy childhood led to college and she earned her degree as a registered nurse and worked as a school nurse for many years. Avis married her sweetheart Kenny Martin, raised two children, and enjoyed many years of camping with family and friends in Glamis and Kennedy Meadows, and spending time at Balboa Beach. Her Happy Place was Gonzaga Bay on the Sea Of Cortez in Baja California. Gardening was her favorite activity along with growing oranges, avocados and the best tomatoes.
She leaves behind her husband Kenny; son Ron (Pam); daughter Kathy Martin Renck; grandchildren Sarah Martin Rollins (Brad), Molly Martin, Thomas Renck (Megan), Evan Renck, and great grandchildren Maddie Rollins and Everett Renck. She will be deeply missed.
A private celebration of life is planned.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 16, 2019