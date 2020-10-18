Baker Linda

LINDA BAKER April 1, 1954 - October 10, 2020 Linda passed away suddenly on October 10, 2020. Linda married her husband Peter in 1978. She was born in Pittsburgh PA. and went to Carrick High School PGH PA and moved to California in 1975. She was a cat lover and worked tirelessly for the Democratic party for over 30 years winning many awards for fundraising and voter involvement. She held numerous positions for the San Bernardino Democratic Party. Working with notable Assemblyman Chris Holder & Janet Chui. Linda worked for 20 years in the advertising department of the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin. Winning many sales awards & plaques especially involving the number of accounts sold. Nicknamed "The Bulldog" if she got you on the phone believe me you weren't getting off the line without an ad in the paper. She enjoyed traveling with her husband for vacations and attending political conventions and rally's. A wonderful caring person, that surely will be missed by all that came in contact with her.





