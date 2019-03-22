August 10, 1932 - March 16, 2019 Our ever so beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, friend, Bobbie, 86, of Moreno Valley, CA, went on to be with Jesus and her precious daughter, Sue Austin, and adored brother, Ronnie Menken, on March 16, 2019. Bobbie will be so very missed by her family and many friends who love her greatly, most of all by her loving husband, true love and partner in life, Colonel Jimmie V. Spezia. Additional family missing her include four daughters, Vicki Cole, Teri Austin, Colleen Spezia, Jeanine Lantz, and four sons, Michael Stewart, Eddie Stewart, Mike Spezia and Dave Spezia as well as 19 grandchildren, Ryan, James, Mark, George, Nathan, Johnny, David, Jena, Tevis, Sarah, Tia, Bryan, Sean, Brennan, Dylan, Autumn, Bryce, Nicole, Randi, 22 great-grandchildren, sisters Judy and Margaret and of course her cherished dog, Cha-Cha. In addition to her family, Bobbie loved her friends, many made through her several years of service with the Elks, always willing to help, and considered them all her Elk family. Bobbie touched all with love using her wide range of gifts and talents including sewing, gardening, cooking, volunteering, throwing galas and events and always leaving everyone with laughter and a smile. She loved us each in our own special way, leaving us with so much. We are a very blessed family. A memorial service will be held on March 26th, 9:30 a.m., at the Arlington Mortuary Chapel, 9645 Magnolia Ave, Riverside with an 11:30 graveside service at the National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside followed with a reception at the Elks Lodge in Moreno Valley. In lieu of flowers, please remember Bobbie by making memorial contributions to the Elks' Major Project. https://chea-elks.org/major-project WL00193310-image-1.jpg Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary