The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
National Cemetery
22495 Van Buren Blvd
Riverside, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA SPEZIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA "BOBBIE" JEAN SPEZIA


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BARBARA "BOBBIE" JEAN SPEZIA Obituary
August 10, 1932 - March 16, 2019 Our ever so beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, friend, Bobbie, 86, of Moreno Valley, CA, went on to be with Jesus and her precious daughter, Sue Austin, and adored brother, Ronnie Menken, on March 16, 2019. Bobbie will be so very missed by her family and many friends who love her greatly, most of all by her loving husband, true love and partner in life, Colonel Jimmie V. Spezia. Additional family missing her include four daughters, Vicki Cole, Teri Austin, Colleen Spezia, Jeanine Lantz, and four sons, Michael Stewart, Eddie Stewart, Mike Spezia and Dave Spezia as well as 19 grandchildren, Ryan, James, Mark, George, Nathan, Johnny, David, Jena, Tevis, Sarah, Tia, Bryan, Sean, Brennan, Dylan, Autumn, Bryce, Nicole, Randi, 22 great-grandchildren, sisters Judy and Margaret and of course her cherished dog, Cha-Cha. In addition to her family, Bobbie loved her friends, many made through her several years of service with the Elks, always willing to help, and considered them all her Elk family. Bobbie touched all with love using her wide range of gifts and talents including sewing, gardening, cooking, volunteering, throwing galas and events and always leaving everyone with laughter and a smile. She loved us each in our own special way, leaving us with so much. We are a very blessed family. A memorial service will be held on March 26th, 9:30 a.m., at the Arlington Mortuary Chapel, 9645 Magnolia Ave, Riverside with an 11:30 graveside service at the National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside followed with a reception at the Elks Lodge in Moreno Valley. In lieu of flowers, please remember Bobbie by making memorial contributions to the Elks' Major Project. https://chea-elks.org/major-project WL00193310-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arlington Mortuary
Download Now