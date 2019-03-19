|
4/7/1936 - 3/7/2019 Barbara Carricaburu (Atkinson) was born April 7, 1936 in Washington D.C. and passed away March 7, 2019 in Riverside, CA. Survived by; husband John; son John (Pam); daughter Stephanie (Darren); grandchildren: Brittany, Casey (Stephanie), Heidi (Robert), Cody (Taylor) and 5 great grandchildren and sister Andrea Placker and nieces and nephews. Services will be March 21, 2019 at 12:00pm at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, Riverside, CA. In memory of Barbara donations can be made to or Crown of Life Lutheran Church.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2019