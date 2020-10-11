August 25, 1927 - September 4, 2020 Barbara Gail (Gillette) Wright, 93, departed for her heavenly home on September 4, 2020, from Carmichael, California. Gail was born on August 25, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio to Lawrence and Hannah Gillette. She grew up on a citrus ranch in San Dimas Canyon, California. At an early age, Gail developed a passion for aviation and attended Stephens College in Missouri, to obtain an aviation degree and her pilot's license at age 19. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Arts from UC Santa Barbara. After college, Gail worked at Point Mugu Naval Air Station preparing missile launch calculations. Gail and Fred Wright married in 1953 and were married 58 years. After Fred concluded his service as an Air Force pilot in 1956, they settled on a citrus ranch in Hemet, where they farmed for 55 years. Gail worked as the librarian of the Valle Vista Library and later volunteered as a docent at the Diamond Valley Lake Visitor Center. Gail and Fred continued their love of aviation and took turns piloting their plane around the country. Gail was also an avid world traveler and photographer. She was an excellent cook and loved to host large family dinners. Gail was predeceased by her husband Fred, brother David, and sisters Donna McEwen and Mary Beth Price. She is survived by sons Larry (Liz) of Rosamond, California and Edward (Karen) of Stafford, Virginia, daughter Robin (Roy) of Carmichael, California, and three grandchildren Kaitlin, Emily (Sam), and Ben. Gail was laid to rest at the Riverside National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store