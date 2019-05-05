BARBARA WAITE GILE

Age 97, passed away on April 19, 2019 in Riverside, California. Barbara was born on December 27, 1921 in Riverside. Her father, Howard Waite was a local orange grower. Her mother, Eva also a native of Riverside was a housewife and raised Barbara, her sister Beverly, and her brother Richard. She graduated from Poly High in 1939 and was active with the school newspaper and was the first Poly High Majorette. She graduated from UCLA with a degree in Teaching. At UCLA she was a member of the sorority, Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Chi Chapter. She and her husband, Franklyn were active in Poly High reunions for the classes of 1938 and 1939.

In 1941 she married Franklyn Gile, who was finishing flight training to captain a B-17, during WWII, serving in the United States Army Air Corps. Franklyn and Barbara enjoyed flying and had various private planes. They both were instrumental in getting the March Air Field Air Museum moved from East of the landing strip to the West side near Interstate 215. Her passionate hobby was restoring carousel animals with 20 having been displayed at the Riverside Art Museum and the LA County fair. They played with Victoria Club's bridge group. She enjoyed skiing at Tahoe and the French Alps. They were avid Cruisers and took at least one cruise per year on Royal Caribbean.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis and Jeff with two grandsons, Alex and Adam and 5 great grandchildren Cassidy, Lucy, Tessa, Dylan and Eamon.

Graveside service will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Riverside National Cemetery.



9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071.

