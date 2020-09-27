02/05/1943 - 08/02/2020 Barbara J. Baxter died unexpectedly August 02, 2020, at Linda Valley Care Center in Loma Linda, Ca. She was born February 05, 1943 in Kings Cty, Washington, the daughter of John and Eileen Hurley. Barbara was a widow of the late John T. Baxter, they were married 17 years. She is survived by her sister Carol Nicosia and her husband and her 2 brothers Robert and Ronnie. Barbara is also survived by her 3 children, Anthony J. Grillo, Wendy M. Grillo and Angela S. Grillo. Barbara also has 6 grandchildren David B. Carter, Matthew J. Carter, Lauren A. Adamson, Joshua D. Grillo, Christopher M. Tipple and Shannon G. Tipple. Barbara also has 4 great grandchildren Theresa, Anabella, Kora and Haven. Evans Brown Mortuary Service to be held at a later date.





