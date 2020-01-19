|
October 22, 1929 - January 11, 2020 Barbara Jean (Hunt) Reul, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020, at the age of 90. She was deeply loving, exceedingly generous, and someone who placed a high value on family. She was quick-witted and talented. She performed a lifetime of sharing as a daughter, sister, wife and mother. And she was, in all circumstances, her own woman. Barbara was born on October 22, 1929, in Providence, Rhode Island to Harold Edward Hunt (a World War I veteran), and Margaret Theresa (Richardson) Hunt. She had a younger sister, Judith Marie (Hunt) Wright, five years her junior. The family practiced Roman Catholicism, a faith which Barbara embraced throughout her lifetime. Much of her outlook on life was shaped during a childhood in the Great Depression, and an adolescence during World War II. As a youngster, her family moved from Providence to New Bedford, Massachusetts. She graduated from Holy Family High School, in 1947, with honors, as a senior class officer. She met her future husband, Thomas Reul, in New Bedford, and they were married at Holy Name Church on January 7, 1950. During the course of their marriage, they had four children: Thomas Reul, Jr. (1950), Robert Reul (1953), Cynthia (Reul) Reynolds (1957) and Claudia (Reul) Rodriguez (1965). In 1959, Barbara and Tom felt the lure of the West. They moved to the Arlington area of Riverside. Barbara's New England accent faded quickly, and she remained in the original Arlington home for 54 years. Barbara fell in love with Riverside and its people. She and her family joined the parish of St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Her children attended the church's elementary school, and she spent time as a member of the parish Ladies Guild. Having deferred career issues in favor of family responsibilities for her early years in California, she was able to start a career when her children got older. She took temporary clerical positions as a "Kelly Girl," and took assignments with the Alvord School District, working at Norte Vista High School and Foothill Elementary. She accepted a permanent position with the district, and embarked on a career in education administration. She later worked for the Riverside County Office of Education and the Jurupa Unified School District. In 1975, Barbara and Tom began a 20-year odyssey in world travel. Together, they explored the culture and geography of dozens of countries, from Mexico to the Netherlands, from Spain to Singapore. Barbara's husband passed away in 1994. He was buried at Olivewood Cemetery, in Riverside, and she made arrangements to join him there, upon her own passing. After reflection, she chose to retire from working. She ended her career as the Director of Business Operations for the Jurupa Unified School District. Barbara's 25-year retirement was spent doing the things she loved. She tended her garden, especially her roses. She continued traveling, visiting places such as Canada, the British Isles, and China. Barbara learned to appreciate reading and language, as a child, from her Aunt Dorothy, in Rhode Island. In retirement, she read books, especially her favorites: detective stories. She found fulfillment as an active member of the Friends of the Library in Riverside, overseeing their used book sales for several years. She volunteered in an adult literacy program, and she enjoyed taking her grandchildren to Riverside's Dickens Festival. She loved crossword puzzles and The Jumble. And she was a withering opponent any time a party or bridal shower turned to word games. Barbara embraced the arts in retirement. She was an avid lover of good films, and enjoyed live theater and art museums. She had taken piano lessons as a girl, and loved classical music. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the Riverside Philharmonic, and always found great pleasure in a well-performed piano concerto. She took a class in opera at a senior center, and soon embraced live and recorded performances. And she joined the Riverside Opera Guild, serving a term as an officer. Barbara had other varied interests. She was an enthusiastic member of the League of Women Voters of Riverside. She enjoyed playing cards, and was in a Bridge Club. She enjoyed watching Angels baseball for decades, in person and on television, often adopting less-talented players as her favorites. Barbara spent the last five years of her life in the home of Cindi and Scott Reynolds, her daughter and son-in-law. The Reynolds family gave Barbara a love supreme for that entire period. Barbara was preceded in death by her father (1975), mother (1990), husband (1994), sister (2011), daughter-in-law, Debbie Reul (2019), a niece, Beverly Carrier, and a nephew, James Reul, Jr. She is survived by her four children, daughter-in-law Cindy Reul, sons-in-law Scott Reynolds and Matthew Rodriguez. Barbara has seven grandchildren: Thomas Reynolds, Lindsay (Reynolds) Flick, Michael Reul, Allison Reul, Margaret Reul, Emily Reul, and Hannah Rodriguez. Barbara has three great-grandchildren: Ruby Flick, Natalie Reynolds, and Desco Flick. She is also survived by eleven nieces and nephews: George Reul, Roberta (Reul) Santos, Jacqueline (Reul) Keel, Roselle (Reul) Fecteau, John Reul, Carol (Reul) Becker, Frank Worster, Mary (Worster) Johnson, Karen (Wright) LaDuke, John Wright, Jr., and David Wright. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Riverside, on Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m. The Mass will be open to the public. A family-only gathering will follow, per Barbara's wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic charity to which Barbara often made contributions. Send to: 8487 Newburgh Street, Riverside CA 92508.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020