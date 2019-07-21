BARBARA (BARB) LEE KUZMA

Age 81, died in her sleep on July 10, 2019 in Riverside, CA due to complications of pneumonia. Barb was born August 14, 1937 in Fairview, IA. She met her future husband John A. Kuzma in San Bernardino, CA in 1963 and they were married in June of the following year and were married for 55 years. They have one son, John L. Kuzma. She was a beloved wife, mom, sister, aunt and friend to many.

Barb worked with the Colton School District in a clerical position for 25 years. She took a two-year break and obtained her cosmetology license but returned to the school district where she loved working with the children. Barb enjoyed bowling, traveling and cruises. She loved visiting family and attending the CMA Awards in Las Vegas several times. She enjoyed playing bingo and Friday night card parties with her brother in-law and sister in-law Ed and Terry Kuzma. Barb is survived by her husband and son, extended family and her faithful dog Jake. She was preceded in death by her sisters Gloria, Carol, Hazel and Geraldine and her parents Leonard and Iola Thomas. She will be interred at the Riverside National Cemetery, July 29th at 2:00 pm – Area 1. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of



9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071.

