12-31-33 - 9-16-19 Barbara Lee Shaw, 85, of Murrieta, California, formerly of Banning, California, died on September 16, 2019. Born December 31, 1933 in Torrance, California to Laura Emily Viggers Malott and Raymond Ralph Malott. She was predeceased July 7, 2018 by her husband, Paul Vincent Shaw and by her youngest son, Brian Ray Shaw July 8, 1995. They would have celebrated their 67th anniversary on September 14, 2019. Barbara was a homemaker who raised their children in Pomona and Irvine, California. She enjoyed a career as an administrator at Ethyl Corporation. Her enthusiasm was seen in her time with word games, reading, cooking for family gatherings and traveling with family in their RV. She is survived by her children, Mark Vincent Shaw, Ross Connor Shaw and Paula La Rae Wilson. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on Monday, September 30 at 10:00 am. A celebration of her life will be held at the home of Paula and John Wilson in Temecula on October 19, 2019.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019