June 14, 1944 - January 5, 2020 A native Riversider, Barbara Littlefield Belding, passed away on January 5, 2020. Barb was born on June 14, 1944 to George and Charlotte Belding. While growing up, Barb used to love spending time at her father's office in the Mission Inn Rotunda and exploring all around and under the historic property. Barb attended Riverside Poly High School where she volunteered with the Candy Stripers to help patients in the Riverside Community Hospital. Years later Barb went back to work in the hospital. It was there she met and later married Dr. Hiram Belding in 1973. In 1975 their son Joey was born. Barb was very involved with Joey's Little League and his various fundraisers. Barb loved going with her family, and later with friends, to her home on the beach in Ensenada. She enjoyed fishing, finding the best lobster deals, and tacos from her favorite street vendors. She worked at See's Candy for 20 years, where she met many of her lifelong friends. After retiring from See's, she loved to get together with different groups of friends to go to dinner, casinos, or concerts. She loved line dancing, playing cards at The Janet Goeske Center, and traveling. She loved all trips, from day trips to a cruise through the Greek Islands. Her biggest, or smallest, loves over the past years were her Chihuahuas Layla and Ruby. Barb leaves behind many who will miss her dearly, including all of her new friends at Arlington Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 7, from 1:00-3:00, at The Janet Goeske Center, 5257 Sierra St., Riverside, CA 92504. Lunch of Barb's street tacos will be served. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Goeske Center will be graciously accepted.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020