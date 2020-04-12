|
|
Barbara Louise Dixson Gardner, a longtime resident in the Murrieta, CA area, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 2, 2020 after many months of illness. In 1933, as a three year old, Barbara traveled with her parents, Howard and Louise Dixson, from her hometown of Fort Worth, Texas to Los Angeles and settled in Bell, CA. Barbara graduated from Bell High School in 1951, where she was a member of the Valkyries. In 1951 she married William Gardner (senior, class of '49), who she had met during high school. She was a beautiful blond-haired girl with blue eyes and an outgoing personality. Barbara and her husband raised a family of five (1 girl and 4 boys). She endured the lean times of the early marriage and the sadness of losing her oldest son Billy in 1977. During these early years she relocated from Bell to La Mirada in 1957 and then to Placentia in 1962. In 1974 the family once again relocated to Virginia at Montclair Country Club in a rural community near Washington DC. At Montclair, Barbara worked as the POA secretary, where her office was located a short walk from the front door of our beautiful new home while Bill worked in DC. She always wanted to be close to keep a watchful eye on the kids when they came home from school. She enjoyed her new home, her job and the wonderful interesting people she had daily dealings with. Grief came when Barbara's mother died and her 21 year old son Billy was found to have cancer, which took his life the same year. We suddenly felt that we were too far from our roots and decided to return to California in July 1978. Our near new home was in Camarillo not far from the Pt. Mugu Navy Base where Bill would work for the next eight years and Barbara would be employed by Shearson financial office in nearby Oxnard. Camarillo was driving distance to Susan and Craig, Barbara's dad and old family friends. The family felt back at home and kids started the new school term in Camarillo. Barbara's employment gave financial assistance to the family at a time when we were building a new home in La Cresta with loan rates at 18% and we refused to borrow. Barbara helped us to scrape by selling the second car and economizing in every way possible. In 1985 we moved to the Murrieta area near our country acreage where the home was being built, and in August 1985 moved in to the 3100 square foot home where lived and enjoyed our magnificent view and surroundings. During this time while at La Cresta we traveled extensively by RV, and air to many exotic places such as Western Europe, Canada, Mexico, Alaska, and all points of the U.S. many times. It was a time when Bill was able to take numerous cycle trips to various parts of Europe including France, Germany, Russia and many eastern European countries. During this time Barbara enjoyed her home and entertaining kids, grandkids, friends, and her visiting Texas relatives. In 2004 we downsized to a near new 2100 square foot home in the Colony, an over 55 gated community in the town of Murrieta. The location is ideal for senior citizens who no longer enjoy yard work. The home is large enough to entertain, and have overnight company. Barbara loved the kitchen which is large and beautiful for Barbara's yet wonderful cooking and enjoyment. All was wonderful until the onset of her medical issues which resulted in a downturn in her life experience and ultimately resulted in her demise. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, four adult children, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many friends, all who will miss her dearly. Her remains will be placed at Memory Garden Memorial Park in Brea, CA. near those of her son Billy. There are no immediate plans for services at this time due to current restrictions. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at vistagrand@hotmail.com.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020