BARBARA LOIS MCCLOUD (1934 - 2014) In Loving Memory of Barbara Lois McCloud on the anniversary of her birth May 25, 1934. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grand- mother, aunt, daughter, sister, and friend. We love and miss you dearly, now more than ever. Just know your presence and unconditional love is still felt and your light continues to shine on us all. You are our May Flower, forever bloomed in our hearts. Rest in the arms of the Lord.





