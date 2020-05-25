Barbara McCloud
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBARA LOIS MCCLOUD (1934 - 2014) In Loving Memory of Barbara Lois McCloud on the anniversary of her birth May 25, 1934. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grand- mother, aunt, daughter, sister, and friend. We love and miss you dearly, now more than ever. Just know your presence and unconditional love is still felt and your light continues to shine on us all. You are our May Flower, forever bloomed in our hearts. Rest in the arms of the Lord.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved