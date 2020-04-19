|
May 10, 1945 - April 3, 2020 Barbara H. Pope, age 74, resident of Riverside, CA for 38 years, passed away April 3, 2020. Barbara was born on May 10, 1945 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Mildred Fleming Hooper and Daniel William Hooper. She grew up in Winston-Salem, graduating from Anderson High School and Russell's Business College. Barbara attended First United Methodist Church of Riverside, CA and was an active member of United Methodist Women. She was a Claims Representative for the Social Security Administration for 22 years and later worked for the Housing Authority, the City of Riverside, and the Superior Court. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Ronald M. Pope; brother, Daniel W. Hooper; and sister, DeLanda H. Horne. She is survived by her three children Ronald M. Pope II (wife, Sherry), Marc S. Pope, and R‚gan R. Pope; her three sisters, Brenda H. Peoples, Ida Hooper Mills, and Rickie H. Monie; and three cousins, six nieces, four nephews, and countless other family and friends. Private services will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery. Due to the national pandemic, a memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Riverside, CA at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by McKay's Family Mortuary, 2001 3rd Street, Suite A, Riverside, CA 92507. (951) 683-5178.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020