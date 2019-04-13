BARBARA BAYZ SINGLETARY

Age 93, of Riverside, California, passed away in Redlands on March 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her sister Dorothy, and husband of 36 years Bartemus Singletary, and survived by daughters Janet Frederick of Oregon and Joanne Moyer Rust of Minnesota; grandchildren Nicholas and Jacob Frederick; great grandchildren Zeah and Riley Frederick; sister Adriana Wilson; nieces Margaret and Diana Wilson; and special friends Dorothy Horrigan and Matthew Baran. A special thank you to Plymouth Village of Redlands for providing a lovely community for her over the last six years.

Barbara graduated from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois in 1947. She returned to Riverside where she married, divorced, and then raised her daughters, all while employed as a school teacher. During their summer months and spring breaks, she and her sister Ann would combine their resources so their young daughters could spend time together at the local swim club, the Mission Inn pool, Newport Beach, Balboa or Lake Arrowhead. These holidays were special for them all.

Barbara married Bart in 1973 and together they actively supported the Riverside campus of the University of California and the Riverside Community College. In addition to education, Barbara cared about the Riverside Art Museum and the Riverside Symphony. She enjoyed being a docent at the museum as well as taking art classes and studying piano. She spent her adult life attempting to perfect George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. She was a strong, independent and thoughtful presence in the lives of those around her, and her smile will be sorely missed.

Private interment to be at Crestlawn Memorial Park.