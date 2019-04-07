8/27/1929 - 3/16/2019 On Saturday, March 16, 2019 Barry Norton Grant, 89, passed on to his heavenly reward. He was at home in San Carlos, Mexico. Barry was born in Riverside, Ca on 8/27/29 to Charles and Ruby (Grider) Grant. He married the love of his life Wilma Lee Craig, also of Riverside, in 1949 in Las Vegas. While living in Monterey Park, they had two special sons Ronny and Randy. That led Barry and Wilma to the founding and development of MERCI (Mentally and Emotionally Retarded Children, INC.) an organization dedicated to serving the needs of families with special needs children. Barry was an early pioneer in the computer industry. Constructing room sized computers and writing programs led him to the development of flight simulators used to train future pilots. Barry and Wilma loved flying "Old Blue Nose" (1960 Aztec) especially to their dream refuge in San Carlos, Mexico. There they would enjoy many good friends, fishing, cocktail cruises, strolling on the beach and watching sunrises and sunsets from their balcony over the bay. Barry was famous for his "can do" attitude, compassion, generosity and loyalty. Barry was preceded in death by his father Charles Grant, mother Ruby Grider Grant, step-mother Ellen Ivory Grant, wife Wilma, sons Ronald and Randall, brothers Thomas, Charles and Stewart Grant and sister Mary Ellen Grant Gilstrap. Barry is survived by a sister Barbara Grant Ruddy (Martin), 14 nieces and nephews, 21 great nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service will take place Friday, April 12 at 2:00 at Pierce Bros. Crestlawn Memorial Park, Riverside, CA. Barry requested remembrances be sent to MERCI, 525 N. Chandler Ave., Monterey Park, CA. 91754. Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary