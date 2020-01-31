|
|
July 22, 1937 - January 9, 2020 Beatrice Cecilia Barker, 82 years old, went home to be with the Lord after battling a long illness. Bea was born on July 22, 1937 in Corona CA, where she grew up and attended school. She married Donald, her husband of 56 years and soon started a family. Bea was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a woman of faith and loved to read her bible. She loved to sew, read, listen to music and crafting with her many grandchildren. The family would like to thank Pastor Stephen Gonzales and Seasons Hospice for their care and compassion. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Presence of The Lord Church, 1655 E. Sixth Street, Ste B-1, Corona CA. 92879, followed by a graveside services at the Corona Sunnyslope Cemetery, 1125 Rimpau Ave, Corona CA. 92879. Flowers may be delivered to the church.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 31, 2020