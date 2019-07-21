|
BEATRICE "BEA" ANN BRICKELL
Beatrice "Bea" Ann Brickell, of Menifee, CA, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with her daughter Michelle by her side after a 4-year battle with ovarian cancer. Bea was born on November 4, 1928 in Bismarck, No. Dakota and was raised by her maternal grandparents Phillip and Mary Balliet on the family farm near Carson, ND. She had no siblings but many cousins and had many happy memories of playing and living on the farm, riding her horses, and exploring with her dog Dickie. She graduated from Carson High School in 1949 and was working as a nurse's aide at Bismarck Hospital when she met the love of her life, her future husband Charles "Chuck" Eaton Brickell. They would marry on September 16, 1950 in Bismarck, ND at St. George Episcopal Church and were married for 66 years. Their lives together started in Bismarck then they moved to Denver, CO after Chuck's U.S. Naval enlistment ended where she was a stay at home mom with their 2 children. In the early 1960s, the family moved to Orange County, CA where Chuck worked in the aerospace industry and Bea started a 25-year long career at Bank of America retiring in 1987. Bea enjoyed reading, going to plays, ballets, concerts and movies, walking, and going on road trips with her husband and family. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Brickell, son Douglas, daughter-in-law Kimberly, grandsons Tyler and Zachary (and wife Donna), great grandchildren Kali and Dana, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, mother Bertha Balliet, and granddaughter Carrie Zatarain. Bea was a petite, sweet lady who was a kind, caring, giving and loving person. She will be painfully missed by everyone who loved her. Chuck and Bea will rest in peace together forever at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 21, 2019