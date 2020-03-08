|
July 14, 1924 - February 18, 2020 Riverside resident for 15 years, Bea Strle died in Walnut Creek, CA on Tuesday February 18th at the age of 95. She leaves behind her 5 children: Pat (RC) Morton of Riverside, Kathy (John) Bushman of Brentwood, CA, Mike Strle of Brentwood, CA, Richard (Sylvia) Strle of Juniper Hills, CA, & Robert Strle of Littleton, CO, 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Interment is being planned for Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC where Bea will join USAF Col. (ret.) Frank R. Strle, Jr., her beloved husband.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020