The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Bracamonte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Pedroza Bracamonte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Pedroza Bracamonte Obituary
June 15, 1925 - March 4, 2020 Beatrice Pedroza Bracamonte, 94, of Redlands, CA, passed peacefully at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie, and is survived by her four daughters, Vivienne Eason, Sylvia Callaway, Yvonne De La Hoya (Richard), and Ida Cortez (Hector); eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. During WWII Bea worked at Norton Air Base and later at Redlands Community Hospital. Beatrice loved spending time with family and to everyone she was Grandma Bea. Beatrice is also survived by her four sisters, Ruth Barron, Virginia Macias, Sarah Enriquez, and Stella Padilla. Memorial services and Mass will be on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 3774 Jackson St, Riverside CA and at 2:00 p.m. will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arlington Mortuary
Download Now