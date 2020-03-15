|
|
June 15, 1925 - March 4, 2020 Beatrice Pedroza Bracamonte, 94, of Redlands, CA, passed peacefully at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie, and is survived by her four daughters, Vivienne Eason, Sylvia Callaway, Yvonne De La Hoya (Richard), and Ida Cortez (Hector); eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. During WWII Bea worked at Norton Air Base and later at Redlands Community Hospital. Beatrice loved spending time with family and to everyone she was Grandma Bea. Beatrice is also survived by her four sisters, Ruth Barron, Virginia Macias, Sarah Enriquez, and Stella Padilla. Memorial services and Mass will be on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 3774 Jackson St, Riverside CA and at 2:00 p.m. will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020