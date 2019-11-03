|
December 21, 1961 - October 10, 2019 Becky Mitchell passed away at Riverside Community Hospital on October 10, 2019. The second child of Linda and Donald Van Fossan, Becky was born in Pico Rivera. CA. She lived her first 9 years in Hollydale, California, before moving with her family to Norco, California. She graduated from Norco High School in 1980, having held jobs all the time she was in school. Becky loved horses and was a great rider. Having no fear, she rode her pony and her dad's horses throughout her childhood. In her senior year, her dad bought her a blue 1967 Mustang that she loved and, in later years, wished she still had that car. After graduation, Becky was hired in the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, where she worked for more than 20 years in the Training and Special Services Divisions. There she met Bill Mitchell, a deputy district attorney, whom she married in 1985. In 1986 they were blessed with a son Kevin and in 1988 with a daughter Kasey. Becky was active in her children's activities: PTA, Girl Scouts, Little League always supporting them and their friends. In 2003, Becky moved to Riverside County Code Enforcement, where she worked until her passing. She loved interacting with people in the unincorporated areas of the county, and especially had a heart for the elderly. In retirement, she planned to start a non-profit to raise funds to assist low-income seniors so that they could stay in their homes as long as possible. Becky was preceded in death by her father Donald Van Fossan. She is survived by her son Kevin (Liana) Mitchell, daughter Kasey (future son-in-law Joe Reiter) Mitchell, a brother Donald Van Fossan, Jr., her mother Linda Van Fossan Lewis, and stepfather Rollie Lewis. Throughout her life, Becky was hard working, dependable, honest and kind. Everybody loved her. She had a great smile and was loving and fun. She will be missed by her family and her many friends. Becky will be remembered in a private celebration of her life in Montana. Friends may send condolences to Linda Lewis, 1664 Chaffin Lane, Corvallis, MT 59828, or Kasey Mitchell, 2497 Niagara Way, Los Angeles, CA 90041. If you wish to make a donation in Becky's memory, please consider , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa FL 33607, (donorrelations@shrinenet.org) or the non-profit Fair Housing Council of Riverside County, 4164 Brockton Avenue, 92501.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019