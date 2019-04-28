Services Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary 7944 Magnolia Ave Riverside , CA 92504 (951) 688-1221 For more information about Benjamin Martinez Resources More Obituaries for Benjamin Martinez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Benjamin Martinez

Benjamin Barry Martinez, also known as Coach Martinez, passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 84 from Parkinson's related complications. He died peacefully at Welbrook of Riverside. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy, his sons Steven and Kenneth Martinez, and daughters Jennifer Bullard and Jamie McNeil. He is the grandfather of Jayme, Cara, Meghann, Kenny, Ryan, Brandon, Mesha and Valerie and the great grandfather of Samantha, Olivia, Aubrey and Adele (Delly).

Ben, fondly known as "Bennie," was born on December 29, 1934, in a little house in Riverside, CA, to Eliza Mae and Ben Martinez, Sr. He met Nancy Hembree in his junior year at Riverside Poly High School where they both graduated in 1952 and married in 1954. Ben and Nancy moved to San Diego where he earned his teaching credential from San Diego State University and his Masters from Long Beach State University. They returned to Riverside, and Ben began his teaching career in 1957 at Central Junior High School, where his motto was, "It's a beautiful day!" There he mentored young athletes and helped expand the minds of his students in PE and history classes. Coach Martinez organized and ran the intramural program within Central. He was an advocate for physical education, and he always said he would never ask his students to do something that he would not do along with them.

Ben also worked in the summers for the Press Enterprise, played on their softball team, and was a camp counselor for the YMCA. He also coached Little League and was a part time basketball coach at Ramona High School. Coach Martinez was always the mentor to anyone at any age who wanted to learn. Ben retired during the 1994/95 school year after 38 years of 100% effort everyday of his life. Upon retirement, Ben and Nancy moved to The Colony Retirement Community in Murrieta, CA, where they lived life to the fullest for the next 23 years and cultivated many new friendships. Ben volunteered at the Inland Valley Hospital where he would give the patients "one last chance to escape" as he wheeled them back to surgery. He always made people laugh and feel comfortable. He made friends with everyone he met.

As a super-charged athlete and lover of all things competitive, Ben played tennis, paddle tennis, and softball on a daily basis until his knees slowed him down. His very active life was a great example for his family. He taught everyone around him about the current sport or activity he was playing. He encouraged everyone to do his best no matter his ability, to have integrity and good sportsmanship, to be kind to all people, and to treat people the way you would like to be treated. Over Ben's 84 years of life, he made so many friends and impacted so many lives. Whether you were travel companions, on a team coached by him, played a sport with him, or whether you played poker or bridge with him, or even worked at a job with him, your life was changed for the better. For his children, grand- and great-grandchildren, the lucky 6,650 or so students at Central, and all the kids who learned something from Ben Martinez, may they all continue to pass on his knowledge of sports, love of mankind, and passion for life forever.

Funeral services will be held on May 7th at 10:00 am: Acheson and Graham Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave. Riverside, Ca. 92504. All are welcome! Private interment. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to at

Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019