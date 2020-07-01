Benny Jack Pena
4/21/1977 - 6/18/2020 Born and raised in Riverside, Ca, Benny gained his wings to be reunited with our loved ones in heaven. Benny strived to be the best father he could to two sons Benny Jack Pena and Anthony Michael Pena. His memories will be kept alive by mother Helen U. Pena, Charles Jack Pena and eight siblings: Charles Harry Pena, Danny Charles Pena, Donny C.J. Pena, Shanna Venus Pena, Janet Elyse Pena, Norinna Margie Pena and Regina Ann Pena. Viewing services will be held at Rubidoux Mortuary July 3, 2020 from 6-9pm, 6091 Mission Blvd, Riverside, Ca 92509.

Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rubidoux Mortuary-Kimberly Family Chapel - Riverside
6091 Mission Blvd.
Riverside, CA 92509
951-683-2215
